Palmetto Goodwill to host hiring event June 10

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Palmetto Goodwill will host a hiring event on June 10 at the Myrtle Beach Family Learning Center, 3101 Oak Street, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., to assist 15 local employers in filling 100 positions within the retail, entertainment, medical and hospitality industries.

Applicants should bring copies of their resumes, dress for an interview and be able to pass a background check to gain employment.

"Goodwill's mission is to help people achieve their full potential through the dignity and power of work," said Rick Shelley, vice president of work force development for Palmetto Goodwill. "Bringing job seekers in contact with area employers helps us to further achieve that mission."

Those who cannot attend the event can visit any of the Palmetto Goodwill Job Link Centers in the Grand Strand area to create or update resumes, seek employment training and search for jobs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For a complete list of Goodwill Job Link Center locations, please visit palmettogoodwill.org.

Goodwill Industries of Lower South Carolina is a nonprofit social service organization whose mission is to help people achieve their full potential through the dignity and power of work. Goodwill serves their mission by providing career counseling, job training and other employment related programs to people with barriers to employment.

