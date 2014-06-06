Coastal Uncorked returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- The Coastal Uncorked event is back in town. After last years' set back the new organizers believe this year will host a great turn out.

The Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association are taking on the event this year. The Chairman of the Association's Events Committee, Jeffrey Wisniewski, says everything is in place to have a successful event this year and in the future.





Not only did Coastal Uncorked start a day earlier with Brews 'N Boulevard Friday night, the tasting trolleys will be back Saturday.





Organizers say there are more than 1,700 restaurants in the Grand Strand and that is the most per capita in the country.





"Everybody knows about the beach ... about the golf courses. We have an untapped culinary scene that we're trying to make sure people really know about and showcase" explains Wisniewski.





The Island Vista Oceanfront Resort has been a part of the Coastal Uncorked event since the beginning. Shelley Chapman is part of Resort Management and says the event has been a work in progress.





"It takes a while to get an event like this off the ground and to reach the success you want it to achieve. So I think we are still in the growing process of that. "





Chapman feels the event is great for the restaurants and hotels in the area. She says it brings in many new people.





"It's a great promotion for our facility to bring in new faces to the resort. It gives us new business opportunities."





Chapman also explains that it gives locals a chance to play tourist for a day. Organizers say they plan to expand the event.





"We also have events under the Coastal Uncorked umbrella that will help this be a year round deal," says Wisniewski.





Some of the proceeds go to Horry-Georgetown Tech's Culinary School. Organizers say they hope that graduates stay in the Grand Strand area to make the event full circle.



