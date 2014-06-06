Deck collapses after group takes photo on Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - A deck has collapsed at an oceanfront inn on Pawleys Island, after more than 30 people took a group photo.

The deck collapsed at around 6:15 p.m. Friday, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue members. The deck fell 10-12 feet, collapsing in on itself.

The guests at the inn were gathering in the dining room for supper, when some noticed a double rainbow and suggested the group go out and take a picture on the deck, according to a statement issued on the Sea View Inn Facebook page.

The statement reads:

"The best indication that we have is that there were over 30 people on the deck for this photo. This deck was not in disrepair or in a compromised state. It was waterlogged from the recent deluge of rain and simply could not hold the weight."

Thirteen people were treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to Georgetown County Emergency Management.

Those injured were treated at three nearby hospitals. A medical helicopter was called, but no one was airlifted. In total, 18 people were hurt but five of them refused medical treatment.

The couple who posted the Facebook message, thanked first responders and expressed their compassion and sympathy.

"We feel a great deal of sadness for everyone injured and traumatized by this event. But we also have to thank the many emergency and fire personnel that responded so professionally and efficiently to this scene."

Building inspectors deemed the building safe within hours of the collapse. The building has been turned over to the owner, and the inn is operational.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.



