Palmetto products taken in MLB Draft

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grant Holmes was the first player from the Palmetto State chosen in the 2014 MLB First Year Player Draft, but certainly not the last.

Holmes went 22nd overall to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night, but several others from South Carolina followed, including Colin Hering, the senior outfielder from Coastal Carolina that also went to the Dodgers in the tenth round.

Below are the notable draftees from the last few days:

-Grant Holmes, RHP, Conway H.S. - Los Angeles Dodgers (1st round/22nd overall pick)

-Daniel Gossett, RHP, Clemson - Oakland A's (2nd/65th)

-Grayson Greiner, C, South Carolina - Detroit Tigers (3rd/99th)

-Jordan Montgomery, LHP, South Carolina - New York Yankees (4th/122nd)

-Joey Pankake, 3B, South Carolina - Detroit Tigers (7th/220th)

-Steve Wilkerson, 2B, Clemson - Baltimore Orioles (8th/241st)

-Matt Campbell, RHP, Clemson - Los Angeles Dodgers (9th/279th)

-Colin Hering, OF, Coastal Carolina - Los Angeles Dodgers (10th/309th)