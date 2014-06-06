SC State Parks announces photo contest

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina State Parks Service has announced the launch of a yearlong photo contest for visitors and locals to capture, then share their experiences in its state parks.

The contest focuses on three specific categories - wildlife, landscapes and people - during the summer, fall, winter and spring seasons. The contest runs through May 31, 2015. Quarterly winners will be selected from each category for a total of 12 winners throughout the year.

Winners will receive merchandise gift cards provided by Mast General Store.

The grand prize winner, selected from one of the top 12 winners and voted on by parks' Facebook fans, will receive an ultimate outdoor adventure package worth more than $1,000, SCSP Service promised.

Some of the 47 state parks include, Caesars Head State Park and Devils Fork State Park in the Upstate, Dreher Island State Park and Sesquicentennial State Park in the Midlands and Huntington Beach State Park, Charles Town Landing State Historic Site, Edisto Beach State Park and Lake Warren State Park in the Lowcountry.

Admission varies between parks, but ranges from free to $10/person. Amenities at most parks include fishing, walking, biking and hiking trails, paddling and picnics areas. Additionally, a number of parks offer camping and lodging options.

For more information about the contest and to enter images, please visit South Carolina State Parks' Facebook page or visit SCMakingMemories.com.

