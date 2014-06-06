Dairy Queen promises $10K for best ditty

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dairy Queen is inviting all fans to add lyrics to its "S'more" ditty in exchange for $10,000.

The new commercial song, "S'more", spells the yummy goodness and then instructs indulgers to squish the three ingredients together.

Fans have until June 30 to log on to http://dqsmoresvideocontest.com and submit a 45-60 second video of the next verse for the S'mores song. The music video selected will be featured in the new DQ commercial.

The video will be judged on quality of the video, creativity, originality and adherence to theme, according to the Dairy Queen website.

Dairy Queen promises $10,000 to the first prize winner, $1,000 Dairy Queen gift card for second place, and the bronze winner will take home one Blizzard treat per week for a year.

