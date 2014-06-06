Myrtle Beach Boys & Girls Club gets much needed make-over

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There's a new look in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood on Carver Street and 18th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. You can't miss this cobalt blue building. It's called 'The Club' and Friday volunteers were helping it come to life.

Around two dozen teenagers frequent 'The Club' and expressed an interest in upgrades. Thanks to the joint effort of the Boys and Girls Club, Full Steam Ahead and BB&T Pucket Scheetz & Hogan Insurance Agency, the three entities are making upgrades happen.

Many in the community remember when the place was the Bamboo Club, a popular blues club where many of the greats used to play; But the owners, decided to lease it to the Boys & Girls Club back in 1998.

It took $8,000 and about 160 hours of volunteer time to transform the facility into something the teens can be proud of.





"I think what you'll see at the end of the day is a community that wants to be better, wants to make a better place for our kids, and I really believe that we are heading in the right direction," said Ryan Dimeria, the co-chair of the Grand Strand Boys & Girls Club.

When complete, the center will have a café feel with new cubbys, chairs, a game area, homework center and more. Enrollment for summer programs are going on right now. The cost for the summer is $50.00.





The work done to revitalize the building is something volunteers say hope inspires other businesses to help communities.





"At a time when there are limited resources to fund these non-profit organizations, we just want to challenge other businesses to step up and this center is giving to your community, so lets step up and help it."said Carol Burroughs, the agency manager at BB&T Pucket Scheetz & Hogan Insurance Agency.





Teens who attend the facility will get their first look at the renovations Tuesday. A community open house with free food and activities is scheduled for July 19th.



