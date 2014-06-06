Shooting incident on Brockington Road in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A shooting incident happened in Darlington at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting happened on the 200 block of Brockington Road, according to officials.

A neighbor called Darlington officials. No one was injured.

Over the last six months, there have been four shootings in the city - two in the area of Brockington Road. No arrests from the previous shooting have been made.

Police are continuing to patrol these areas.

If anyone has information on the shootings call the Darlington Police Department at 843-398-4026.

