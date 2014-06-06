Safety tips for the summer from FCSO

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Summer is finally here, but what is expected to be a time of fun and celebration can quickly change into a time of increased criminal activity and risk of accidental injury.

These are tips from the Florence County Sheriff's Office that can help you stay safe as a driver, homeowner and parent this summer:

Tips for Homeowners

• Keep all doors closed and secured, including garage doors.

• When planning a vacation, make sure to make arrangements for your mail and newspaper delivery to be stopped or picked up by a neighbor. Leave interior lights on timers to create the impression that your house is occupied. Let a trusted neighbor know your vacation plans and how you can be contacted in the event of an emergency. Set your alarm system.

• Notify FCSO if you anticipate being away for a long period of time so your residence or business can be placed on the property watch list.

• Beware of door to door salesmen who do not have a license. Be particularly wary of anyone who asks to inspect the home unsolicited. Demand to see identification and don't hesitate to confirm the legitimacy of the salesman. Honest vendors will not mind your asking.

Tips for Drivers

• Be alert for more children than normal playing in neighborhoods and residential areas and slow down, especially around parks and playgrounds. Children are more likely to follow a bouncing ball into the street than watching for traffic. Try to anticipate this impulsive behavior before it is too late and tragedy strikes.

• Don't leave valuables or cash in your car, even if it is locked. Visible electronic devices, money and other items are an open invitation for would-be thieves. NEVER leave a gun in the car, even if it is concealed in a console or glove compartment. Many of the guns used to commit property crimes are stolen from vehicles. Responsible gun owners ensure that no one has access to firearms other than competent and authorized individuals.

• Don't drink and drive, period! Enhanced DUI enforcement is underway and we are committed to reducing the number of alcohol related fatalities in Florence County.

"We want this to be a safe and fun summer for everyone, full of good times and family memories," Sheriff Kenney Boone stated. "Observing these and other common sense safety rules will go a long way toward making it a reality."

