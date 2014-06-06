Police raid 14 locations, seize 48 poker machines in Lumberton

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Nearly 50 poker machines and thousands of cash has been seized in Lumberton, according to police.

The undercover investigation resulted in 48 poker machines and $10,906.00 being seized at 14 locations. The search warrants were obtained for the multiple locations, and officers raided the stores simultaneously. Arrest are pending.

The following locations were raided:

Traveler's BP 1906 Carthage Rd

Sun-Do 1811 East 5th Street

Sun-Do 1404 Carthage Rd

Sun-Do 6697 Elizabethtown Rd

Sun-Do 5117 Fayetteville Rd

Sun-Do 3565 Roberts Ave

Sun-Do 9020 Highway 74

Sun-Do 2935 East 5th Street

Sun-Do 730 Roberts Ave

Sun-Do 1145 North Roberts Ave

Adam's Discount Cigarettes 501 West 2nd Street

Dobb's Place 2806 West 5th Street

Dobb's Mobile 3001 West 5th Street

No business name 511 B West 2nd Street

