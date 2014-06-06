Snowman’s Run benefiting Wounded Warriors pays Darlington Raceway a visit

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The Snowman's Run benefiting Wounded Warriors group visited Darlington Raceway today.

The group's name, Snowman's Run is coined from the 1977 hit movie "Smokey and the Bandit" Cledus "Snowman" Snow was a fellow truck driver played by Jerry Reed.

More than a dozen Pontiac Trans Am's which were featured from the film, visited the Raceway. Snowman's semi-truck carried the payload from Texas to Georgia. The Trans Am group made several laps around the track Too Tough To Tame and toured the Darlington Raceway Museum and Gift Shop during their stop.

The Snowman's Run trip began in Daytona Beach, Florida and ends in Rock Hill, South Carolina later today. The group also ventured to Savannah, Georgia and Charleston, South Carolina.

