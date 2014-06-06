Police seize gun, cash, 14 illegal gaming machines in NC

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Investigators have seized 14 illegal gaming machines after raiding a home in Fairmont.

Several North Carolina law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant on Wednesday, June 4 for illegal gaming machines at a residence on Oakdale Church Road. Troy Jack Collins, 74, Troy Legrand Collins, 46 and Virginia Collins, 67 live at the residence, according to police.

A total of 14 illegal gaming machines, a stolen shotgun, and an undisclosed amount of cash was seized.

The investigation has been going on for several months after receiving complaints from citizens in the community about illegal gambling happening at the Collins residence.

A number of locations throughout the county are currently under investigation.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.