MBPD close case in Memorial Day weekend shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Investigators have closed the case regarding one of the Memorial Day weekend shootings, due to witnesses and victims failing to cooperate.

Two victims were shot in the incident that happened at the Wave Rider Resort, located at 1600 South Ocean Boulevard on Sunday, May 25, according to police.

William Sydnor and Neccy Sydnor, siblings from Shelby, NC, were transported to a local hospital for treatment and provided limited information as to what had occurred, police say.

"Witnesses admitted to being in the room or in the vicinity of the room but would not provide detailed information as to what had occurred. Furthermore they denied any weapons or any other individuals being in the room," police stated.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department worked with the Shelby Police Department and consulted with the Horry County Solicitor's Office regarding this case.

"However due to the victims and witnesses, failing to cooperate no charges will be filed at this time," MBPD officials stated in the news release.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department retains the right to re-open the case should new information present itself.

