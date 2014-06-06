DHEC inspectors find fruit flies in Pawleys Island restaurant

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – While four restaurants inspected this week by the Department of Health and Environmental Control received "A" grades, one restaurant got a "B," in part because inspectors noticed fruit flies in the food prep area.

Sone Hibachi in Pawleys Island received 78 out of 100 possible points during its regular DHEC inspection this week, earning only a "B" grade. In addition to the fruit flies, inspectors noted that about 25 pounds of shrimp was seen thawing in standing water, open drinks were stored in food prep areas, mold had accumulated in the ice machine, and dirt and debris had accumulated on floors and under the coolers and tables, among other violations.

Creek Ratz in Murrells Inlet received an "A" rating with 88 out of 100 points. Among the violations noted in the report: food debris was found on spoons, a mixer, and slicer, mold was seen in an ice machine, a sink was in poor repair, and shrimp and fish was seen thawing under cold water that exceeded acceptable temperatures.

Luvans Old South Fish Camp in Conway also received an 88 out of 100. Inspectors noted that the fryers were not clean, sinks were not clean and in poor repair, and containers, shelving and floors were not clean.

Thai Palms in Myrtle Beach received a 99 out of 100 during its routine inspection, and the Waffle House in Little River got a 98 out of 100 during its follow-up inspection.

