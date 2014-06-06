Horry County puts zoning pressure on tourist area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County is looking to change an area in the Grand Strand through new zoning, and it could give businesses a new look.

Restaurant row has specific zoning in place to hold business owners responsible for the upkeep of their buildings. But right now the popular tourist area nearby along Shore Drive does not. County Councilman Brent Schulz wants new zoning regulations for the oceanfront roadway because he says the area needs an upgrade.

Horry County leaders are thinking about expanding the zoning already in place for the Restaurant Row area to include Shore Drive. There is a mix of condos, resorts, and businesses along Shore Drive, and this zoning would make sure there's a consistent look and feel from building to building. from the landscaping to the signage, it will all be regulated.

This comes after work is underway to improve all the beach accesses there-- by adding new trees, signage, and restrooms. For the people who spend time here, these changes are just what the oceanfront area needs.

"They definitely should," said Elyse Ritson, who visits Shore Drive every year. "I mean Myrtle Beach is a big vacation spot and I don't know why they wouldn't want to present, you know, Myrtle Beach as a nice area. Because people are coming here to spend their money."

This would cover Shore Drive from where it meets Lake Arrowhead all the way to where the road ends. Once the new zoning is approved, it will be a gradual upgrade for the area. The new rules will only apply when an owner wants to modify a building or renovate their business.

