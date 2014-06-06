Croissants Bistro and Bakery to host annual cupcake eating contest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Contestants can have their cake and eat it too, during Croissants Bistro and Bakery's 3rd annual Cupcake Eating Contest on Friday, July 4, 2014 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Beginning at 4 p.m., the cupcake eating will commence. Contestants will have four minutes to eat as many cupcakes as they can.

"Croissants Bistro and Bakery is, once again, excited to bring the community together for some friendly competition," said Heidi Vukov, owner of Croissants. The winning cupcake eater will be crowned Cupcake Champion of the Grand Strand. The winner will also receive tickets to Myrtle Beach area attractions and restaurants, valued at more than $500.

Croissants Bistro and Bakery began accepting entries on June 2. To register, email info@croissants.net or visit www.croissants.net. Everyone is invited to this event where there will be live music, face painting, balloon animals, and cupcake decorating for kids.

