Florence woman accused of abusing 92-year-old blind woman

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – An employee of a Florence care facility was arrested Wednesday after residents told police she dragged a 92-year-old blind woman with dementia down a hall.

Tacowanna Nicholson, 30, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult in connection with the May 11 incident at the facility on Wilson Street, according to Florence Police's Major Carlos Raines.

Residents said Nicholson dragged the woman down a hall, yelling at her: "If you're going to act like a child, I'll treat you like a child." The victim was taken to the hospital after her injuries were brought to the attention of the facility's administrators.

Nicholson turned herself in to police on Wednesday afternoon, and was released Thursday on a $5,000 surety bond.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.