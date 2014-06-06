Report: TSA finds pistol in doctor's bag at Myrtle Beach airport

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach doctor was arrested at the Myrtle Beach International Airport Wednesday afternoon after TSA agents found a pistol, ammunition and a knife in his bag.

Dr. Steven White, 60, was charged with weapon law violations and was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

At about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, a TSA agent activated an alarm when they noticed what appeared to be a Derringer-style handgun while Dr. White's bag was in the x-ray unit, according to a Horry County Police report. Officers searched the bag and found a Bond Defender, Model Cowboy, fully loaded with a .45 caliber colt round and a .410 gauge slug shotgun shell. Police also found two more rounds of ammunition and a knife, taken from a separate carry-on bag.

Dr. White initially told officers that he did not have any weapons, but then stated that he may have forgotten and left his Derringer in the bag. The police report also notes that Dr. White has a valid South Carolina Concealed Weapons Permit.

The gun, ammo, and knife were submitted into HCPD Evidence, and Dr. White was transported to Surfside Beach Jail before going on to J. Reuben Long.

According to information from the police report and online, Dr. White is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, and is the founder of Carolina Coastal Plastic Surgery and Medical Spa.

