Dillon Co. resident charged for May 9 shooting in Latta

LATTA, SC (WMBF) - Lavonda Jermaine Page was arrested Thursday night at a residence just outside Latta town limits and charged with attempted murder in connection with a May 9 shooting.

On May 9, at about 10:20 p.m., a 51-year-old man was shot multiple times on Clara Street in Latta, confirmed Latta Police Interim Chief Derrick Cartwright. The victim remains hospitalized.

Through the investigation, police found that Page was the shooter, Chief Cartwright said. Latta Police, Dillon Police, Dillon County Sheriff's Office, and SLED obtained search warrants for Page's residence on Southpark Court, off Old Ebenezer Road, just outside Latta town limits.

On Thursday, DCSO deputies executed the search and arrested Page. Page is being charged by Latta Police with attempted murder, possession of a firearm, and possession of a weapon during a violence crime.

Another man was arrested at the home - Chief Cartwright said that charges are expected against both page and the other man stemming from the search executed by Dillon County Sheriff's Office.

Page and the other man were booked into Dillon County Detention Center Thursday.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.