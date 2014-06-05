Florence man charged after allegedly killing man on mower

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A man who was mowing his lawn has died after a vehicle ran him over in Florence County.

Juan Luna Ortuna, 35, of the Effingham area, died at the scene of injuries sustained, Coroner Keith vonLutcken confirmed.

The incident happened on Savannah Grove Road at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

According to the booking site for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Powell was driving a Dodge pickup truck when he hit Ortuna.

According to the booking site for Florence County Sheriff's Office, Powell has been charged with DUI resulting in death and child endangerment, for having a child in the vehicle during the crime.

SC Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

