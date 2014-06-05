3 suspects arrested and charged in Hartsville Motel meth lab bust

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Three people are in custody following a meth lab raid in Hartsville.

Kenneth Newsome, 52, Rhonda Darlene Brown, 47, and Donald Brett Pritchard, 29, all of Hartsville have been charged in connection to the meth lab found at the Hartsville Motel.

Newsome has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing methamphetamine, and two couts of unlawful possession prescription only medication.



Brown has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of manufacturing methamphetamine.

Pritchard has been charged with possession of controlled substance, conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and unlawful possession prescription only medication.

The Hartsville Police Department acted on a tip about a meth lab in the bathroom of a room at the Hartsville Motel, according to Russell Cox with the City of Hartsville. The motel is located on North Fifth Street. Police were on scene around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.