Irish exchange students arrested following parties in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Video sent in to WMBF News shows dozens of people partying on the balcony of the Fountainbleau Inn. The partygoers are Irish exchange students in town for about three months to work, travel and experience different cultures. According to 21-year-old Padraig Dinden, one of the partiers, the students are just having fun.

"We're legends, and we are here to have a good time," joked Dinden.





While Dinden and his friends laughed about attending the parties this week, they say they'll be more responsible in the future following complaints that led to three arrests, according to Myrtle Beach Police, who have been out to the Oasis Motel several times last week for noise complaints and public drunkenness.

The owner of the Oasis, Shai David, says the arrests happened right in front of his motel, across from the FountainBleau Inn. Students are staying at both motels.





"A few people were arrested for public intoxication after being told for not going to their rooms," David said.





David added that he has no problem with the students hanging out and having fun. He understands police have to follow up on complaints, but believes neighbors are unfairly targeting the group.





Nonetheless, in addition to the arrests, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department says it has also received calls about noise.





Police and fire officials say they'll be stepping up patrols and want students to know overcrowding won't be tolerated.





Meanwhile, David says the students are coming from a culture where drinking on the streets is allowed, but they're working with police to making sure everyone abides by the law.





"The police department has been wonderful because what they've been doing is to meet with the students, and educate them about noise and alcohol and things like that," said David.