3 suspects land on 'Most Wanted' list

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Three suspects are wanted by police for three different crimes, including: burglary, criminal domestic violence and grand larceny.

Michael Capasso, 39, is wanted by the Horry County Sheriff's Office for burglary in the second degree.

Capasso stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

His last known address is located on Parkway Lane in Little River.

Robert D. Martin, 25, has been charged with grand larceny.

The 5-foot-7 man was last seen in the Myrtle Beach area. Martin's last known address is located on Candlewick Court.

Marcos Mullins, 30, has been charged with criminal domestic violence twice. His second offense lands him on Horry County's Most Wanted list.

Mullins stands 5 feet 11 inches tall. He weighs 160 pounds.

His last known address is located on East Bear Grass Road in Longs.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, please call 843-915-8347 or 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

