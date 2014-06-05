FCSO hosts Florence Alzheimer’s Community Task Force kickoff

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff's office and Sheriff Kenney Boone hosted the kickoff of the Florence Alzheimer's Community Task Force (FACT) Tuesday at West Florence High School.

Volunteer runners gathered at the West Florence High School track at 8:30 a.m. to kickoff for TASK in an Alzheimer's Awareness Run. Runners participated in 30 minute shifts to bring awareness to the demands on family members and caregivers of dementia sufferers.

There was also a health fair that featured representatives of Hospice, Memory Care, Senior Care, Counsel on Aging and Home Care. Food and refreshments were served.

Sheriff Boone and other members of TASK addressed the public on the importance of Alzheimer's awareness in the community.

The task force consists of members from the State Alzheimer's Association, law enforcement and Alzheimer's and dementia caregivers. It is designed to promote awareness and develop strategies to deal with issues of Alzheimer's and dementia. The task force addresses the unique demands on law enforcement, first responders, caregivers and family members affected by Alzheimer's in the community "Our deputies are encountering mental health, Alzheimer's and dementia issues on a daily basis," Sheriff Kenney Boone stated.

TASK conducts training to help first responders recognize behaviors and how to approach Alzheimer's sufferers. There will be monthly community educational seminars for family members as well as professionals.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.