Southside Middle School teacher recognized by Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Annie Hinson of Southside Middle School in Florence, South Carolina, has been chosen as the new Gilder Lehrman teacher of the year.

The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History was founded in 1994 and is a nonprofit organization supporting the study of American History through programs and resources for students, teachers, scholars and history enthusiasts.

Each year, the organization selects fifty or more state winners. Hinson was chosen for the state of South Carolina. Each state winner receives $1,000 and a large archive of American history classroom resources presented to his or her school library in the winner's honor. From the winners in each state, one winner is chosen as a national winner. The national winner receives an additional $10,000 and a trip to New York City for the national award ceremony. Elementary (K-6) and middle and high school teachers (7-12), are considered in separate categories and in alternate years.

Hinson was nominated by Elizabeth Collins of South Florence High School. Hinson's lesson plans involved contacting the people who were involved in the Briggs vs. Elliott court case here is South Carolina, which became a part of the larger Brown vs. the Topeka Board of Education. Her students wrote the letters received letters back from people affected by the case. Hinson's students also created a specific art project in her classroom.

For more information, visit http://www.gilderlehrman.org.

