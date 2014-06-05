Conway's Grant Holmes taken in first round of MLB Draft

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Former Conway High School pitcher Grant Holmes was drafted in the first round of the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft on Thursday night by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the 22nd overall pick.





Holmes was recently named the Gatorade South Carolina High School Player of the year, and had been projected as one of the top right handed pitchers in the entire MLB Draft field for this year. He has reached triple digits on his fastball, and went 4-1 with a sub-1.00 ERA in his senior season for the Tigers.





The Holmes family is accustomed to baseball success: Grant's brother, Colby, pitched in three College World Series for the South Carolina Gameocks in college, and is now with the Rome Braves, the low single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.





