Georgetown Middle School to host a Business Shark Tank for juniors

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - The juniors get a chance to swim with the sharks as Georgetown Middle School hosts the Junior Shark Tank.

The shark tank event will be a four day event, beginning on June 9 and ending on June 12 at the middle school campus on 2400 Anthuan Maybank Drive in Georgetown.

Every day, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be sessions on sales, marketing, how to start a business, teamwork activities and more. On Thursday, June 12, the presentations to the sharks are scheduled for 12 noon in the auditorium. Lunch will be served.

Fifty-seven students have registered to participate and 40 students are expected to attend.

Adults can also pitch business ideas with the sharks at the Business Shark Tank hosted by the Florence Chamber of Commerce. http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/25693695/go-swimming-with-the-sharks-at-the-1st-annual-florence-business-shark-tank

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved