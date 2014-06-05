Body found on Highway 707 Thursday identified

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police responded to the scene of a body found in a ditch off of Highway 707 near the Blackmoor Golf Club.

A citizen called 911 Thursday, reporting that they found the body about 100 yards south of the Blackmoor entrance, on the southbound side of the highway.

On Friday, the body was identified by the Horry County Coroner's Office as 57-year-old Pete Duran, of Murrells Inlet. At this point, the cause of death and method is still under investigation.

One lane of the highway was shut down Thursday afternoon while authorities investigated the scene. The body was in the ditch, about 20 yards off the road, where the tree line starts.

When police arrived on scene they were on both sides of the road. A black and blue moped was on the opposite side from where the body was found.

Duran's family told WMBF News Pete bought a similar colored moped just a few weeks ago. His family said Pete went missing Monday night and they look all over the neighborhood for him.

It was not until Thursday that the family discovered Pete's body had been in a ditch not far from his home.

WMBF News was at the scene in the Pines at St. James neighborhood when investigators brought the blue and black moped to a home that had a dented car parked outside.

Later that night, investigators towed the dented car from the home.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating and it is still open.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.