Consider This: Memorial Day Weekend 2015

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After meeting with local leaders and watching videos showing the madness from Memorial Day weekend, Governor Nikki Haley announced that Bike Fest needs to end. It's great to have her support to help us keep our community safe on this important weekend, but she appeared to be out of touch when commenting on how to make that happen.

Consider This:

Governor Haley said we don't need more law enforcement to maintain order. However, that is exactly what we do need. The way to get control of the situation is to enforce the existing laws, implement a better plan to manage the crowds and hold people accountable for their actions. That takes more law enforcement people on the street.

As the chair of the board of directors for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber I was pleased to see the board support a move to direct additional funds toward beefing up the police presence in 2015. And with two local task forces set to begin working on plans to better manage the situation, it seems area leaders are committed to get this event under control. Because even with the Governor saying the event needs to end, the annual festival will most likely continue. It's critical that the planning and preparation begins now so that what happened this year never happens again.

