Man found dead at home near Florence, officials confirm

A Google Earth image of Lindfield Circle, where the remains were found.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff's Office says deputies found a man dead at home on Lindfield Circle while conducting a welfare check.

Captain Michael Nunn said that FCSO received a call from dispatch: a neighbor had not seen the man in a while, and called 911 asking for a welfare check. Deputies checked the home and found a man deceased.

The investigation has found there was no evidence of foul play.

This incident was originally reported as the discovery of possible human remains near the location.

