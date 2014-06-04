Expungement workshop to be held in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Community Re-entry and Expungement workshop will be held for Horry and Georgetown residents this month. The workshop will include information on how to expunge a criminal record.

The free workshop will be held at the Greater St. Stephens AME Church, Multi Purpose Room located at 2807 Highmarket Street in Georgetown on June 23.

The workshop is open to the public.

Pre-registration is not required but participants need to arrive no later than 10 a.m. to obtain the information needed to apply for an expungement.

A criminal conviction can interfere with one's ability to obtain and maintain employment, housing, security clearance, or possibility financial aid when pursuing education. It can also interfere with your ability to join the military.

An expungement is a legal remedy available for certain criminal convictions that can help offenders clear their criminal records. Violent offenses are not eligible.

The workshop will provide participants with information on the types of criminal convictions that are eligible for expungement, how to file for an expungement, what happens at the hearing, and what to expect when representing oneself in court. Forms will be available.

If a conviction is not eligible to be expunged from the record, individuals may wish to apply for a Governor's Pardon.

Participants of the Community Re-Entry and Expungement Workshop include the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitors' Office, SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, SC Department of Social Services, SC Department of Juvenile Justice, A Father's Place, and Premier Investigations and Process Services, LLC.

