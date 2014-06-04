Manning brothers charged in connection with fatal Florence shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - One person has died and two brothers are in custody following a shooting incident in Florence on Wednesday evening.

Edward Windham, 33, of the Florence area, was pronounced deceased at the scene, Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed. Windham was traveling on a moped in Florence when he was shot, investigators say.

Cory Nettles Allen, 28, of Manning, South Carolina, was arrested by investigators and charged with murder. His brother, 29-year-old Frederick Allen, also of Manning, was arrested and charged with accessory before the fact of a felony.

Both suspects were taken into custody at the scene and will remain at the Florence County Detention Center until a bond hearing is scheduled.

Witnesses on scene heard gunshots and ran outside. They said Cory Nettles Allen was holding a pistol and standing over Windham's body, which was slumped over his moped. Neighbors said Cory Nettles Allen didn't run, but stayed on the scene until police got there.

The shooting occurred on Candy Lane in Tara Village subdivision at around 8:15 p.m., Chief Deputy Kirby with Florence County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Neighbors said it wasn't the first time a shooting happened on Candy Lane, and isn't the first time Windham was involved. Many neighbors confirmed Windham used to live on Candy Lane and was taken into custody back in 2006 in connection to a deadly shooting.

The victim of that shooting, neighbors believe, was related to Cory Nettles Allen and Frederick Allen. The Florence County Solicitor's Office says investigators are working to determine if Wednesday's shooting was retaliation.

Edward Windham was sentenced to five years in prison back in 2008 after being found guilty of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The Florence County Sheriff's Office also confirms Windham was arrested in October for his involvement in an alleged dog fighting ring.

An autopsy for Edward Windham is scheduled to take place Thursday.

