Eight Pelicans headline All-Star roster

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Pelicans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The Carolina League announced the All-Star roster for the California League / Carolina League All-Star Game presented by Bank of America on Wednesday. The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are excited to announce that eight Pelicans have been selected to represent the Carolina League. Catcher Jorge Alfaro, infielders Preston Beck and Joey Gallo, outfielders Royce Bolinger and Nick Williams, and pitchers Alexander Claudio, Andrew Faulkner, and Alex "Chi Chi" Gonzalez all made the team. Alfaro, Beck, Gallo, and Williams were selected as starters. The Pelicans have more players selected than any other team; the next closest team is Wilmington with four players selected. The game will take place at 7:05 p.m. on June 17 in Wilmington, Delaware at Frawley Stadium, the home of the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

The Carolina League coaching staff consists of the manager and pitching coach from the hosting Blue Rocks. Darryl Kennedy will manage the club and Steve Luebber will serve as an assistant.

Myrtle Beach continues their road trip on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Calvin Falwell Field against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

The next Pelicans home game is on Friday, June 6 when the Pelicans play the first of three against the Frederick Keys. Friday night is Military Appreciation Night, presented by Embrace Hospice, WRNN Hot Talk, and WMBF News and features a card-set of local veterans.