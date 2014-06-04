NMB Public Safety Department to hold wildfire preparedness event

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department will hold an Open House and Wildfire Preparedness event at fire station #1 across from City Hall at 1015 2nd Avenue South.

The open house will take place on Saturday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the event, citizens of North Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas can expect to learn how to prepare for wildfires. Handouts will be available, information on how to reduce risks of wildfires as a community will be offered by the South Carolina Forestry Commission, the Fire Safety House will be open for children to explore and free refreshments will be served.

The North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department urges people to bring their children and cameras. Trained child car seat installers will be available at the event to check for proper car seat installation, and to provide a free car seat to those in need of one. The kids can also have their photos taken on board the fire trucks and a new Chevy police car that will be on display.

