3 middle school teachers receive Life Saving Award

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Teachers at Myrtle Beach Middle School jumped into action to save a co-worker. On Wednesday, they were honored with an award, usually reserved for first responders.

Those three teachers were in the right place at the right time. They said it was a regular day during recess when a colleague passed out, and they ran over to revive her.

Kevin Kirksey, P.E. Teacher and Coach, said, "It makes you feel good, it makes you feel real good, but it's one of those things you hope you never have to do again. I'm glad we did it and that we were here to be able to do it."

"Overwhelming would be my one word to describe that day," said P.E. Teacher Joe Guarino.

On April 4, a teacher was out on the recess grounds when she suffered a heart attack.

"It...it was a miracle" Kirksey explained.

"It was a miracle, it went like clockwork, the three of us worked in tandem," said Lucey Oakes, school nurse.

Myrtle Beach Middle School staff members Lucey Oakes, Kevin Kirksey and Joe Guarino rushed to their colleague's aid.

"I saw what was going on, it was automatic response."

They performed CPR and were able to revive her, helping out in the moments before an ambulance arrived to take her away.

Now, that teacher, who wishes to remain anonymous, is doing well and is back at work. She says there is a lot of love in this school and feels like she's wearing an angel on her shoulder everyday.

"The three teachers, that we presented this award to them today, went above and beyond what is normally expected for them to do," says Bruce Arnel, Battalion Chief Fire Marshall, City of Myrtle Beach.

The Life Saving Award is a very special honor. This is only the second time the City of Myrtle Beach has presented this award to civilians, and these three teachers said they feel very lucky to be a part of the few.

