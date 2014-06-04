Third arrest made in Aynor arson homicide - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a mobile home fire that killed Charles Smith. Smith was trapped and killed in a fully-involved mobile home fire on April 29.

Douglas Thomas, 21, was arrested in Columbus County on Tuesday night, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Douglas is awaiting extradition into Horry County, where he will be charged with murder and arson in the first degree.

