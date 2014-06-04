McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit offers mammograms on wheels

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit travels to businesses, industries, healthcare facilities and health fairs weekly to perform screening mammograms for women in the region.

The McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit is a part of the continued commitment of McLeod Health to women of the Pee Dee and Coastal regions. The unit is the first of its kind for the northeastern region of South Carolina and was the first digital mobile mammography unit in the state. The unit is accredited by the American College of Radiologists.

Typical days of service are Monday through Thursday.

The McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit Schedule Announced through August is as follows:

• McLeod Family Medicine Timmonsville (755 E. Smith St., Timmonsville),

Tuesdays, July 1 and August 5, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• McLeod Family Medicine Johnsonville (355 S. Georgetown Hwy., Johnsonville), Thursdays, June 19, July 17, and August 21, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• McLeod Cheraw Family Practice (710 Chesterfield Highway, Cheraw),

Wednesdays June 18 and July 23; Tuesday, August 19, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Pate Medical Associates (116 Hospital Square, Bishopville),

Tuesday, July 15, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Trendz Salon (2061 Sprout Road, Darlington),

Friday, July 18, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Methodist Manor of the Pee Dee (2100 Twin Church Road, Florence),

Thursday, August 7, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Women may schedule a mammogram on the mobile unit by calling McLeod Reservations and Scheduling at (843) 777-2095. To schedule the unit to come to your business, please call (843) 777-5657. For more information on appointment criteria or upcoming visits open to the public, please visit www.McLeodRadiology.org.

