Swim with sharks in the Florence Business Shark Tank

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Do you have a million-dollar idea you want to get off the ground? Go swimming with the sharks next Tuesday!

The Florence Chamber of Commerce is hosting an inaugural event, the Florence Business Shark Tank on Tuesday, June 10th at the North Dargan Business Innovation on 150 N. Dargan Street.

Perspective, new or small business owners are invited to pitch ideas and compete in this competition.

The event will be held in front of a live audience and a panel of judges composed of local business leaders. The winner receives a business-boosting package of advertising, marketing, and in-kind services valued at $5,000 to be used to help their business grow.

For more information, call 843.665.0515 or visit www.flochamber.com.

