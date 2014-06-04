Woman arrested for prostitution in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officers operating in an undercover capacity arrested a woman for prostitution early Tuesday morning on Ocean Boulevard.

An officer was approached by Shanua Washington, 23, on 2nd Avenue North. According to police reports, Washington asked the officer for a ride and entered the vehicle.

The officer proceeded to drive south on Ocean Boulevard and passed two other officers who were in an unmarked vehicle in the parking lot of Oceans One Hotel.

According to police reports, Washington told the undercover officer that the least she could take was $150.

After the undercover officer asked what he could get for $150, Washington proceeded to discuss the sexual act she would perform.

The officer then asked Washington if it was okay to go back to her hotel room. Washington said yes.

According to police reports, after Washington said yes, the undercover officer alerted the other officers to initiate a traffic stop.

Washington was requested to exit the vehicle and was placed under arrest. She was then taken to Myrtle Beach Police Station.

According to police reports, Washington has been charged with prostitution, first offense.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

