CCU senior competing in U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 next week

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University senior Andrew Dorn will be playing in the U.S. Open next week at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, replacing Thomas Bjorn as an alternate.

Dorn shot a course record 66 at Cincinnati's Maketewa Country Club to win a local qualifier for the 2014 U.S. open, and advanced to play in a 36-hole sectional qualifier in Columbus, Ohio earlier this week. At that qualifier, he finished one stroke off from an automatic berth into the Open, but was named as an alternate.

Thomas Bjorn was the third person to withdraw from the U.S. Open this week, and that opened up a spot for Dorn to compete. Tee times and pairings for the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday will be announced early next week.

Dorn is originally from West Chester, Ohio.

-Portions of the U.S. Open can be seen on WMBF News next week:

-Thursday, June 12 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

-Friday, June 13 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

-Saturday, June 14 from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

-Sunday, June 15 from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more on the US Open, visit NBC Sports's Golf Channel website: http://www.golfchannel.com/

Read more about Andrew Dorn here: http://www.goccusports.com/sports/m-golf/mtt/andrew_dorn_759423.html

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.