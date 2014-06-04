Discovery Place KIDS offers free admission on June 14

ROCKINGHAM, NC (WMBF) - Discovery Place KIDS–Rockingham is offering free admission to the museum on Saturday, June 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This children's museum invites families in the community to engage in creative play and learning.

There will be hands-on activities, puppet shows, science demonstrations, art projects and Big Fun, the daily dance party! They also offer card-making crafts in the Studio at 11:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Any family who attends this event on June 14 will receive a special $10 off membership offer.

For more information, visit discoveryplacekids.org or call 910.997.5266.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved