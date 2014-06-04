Citizen helps nab suspected bank robber in Dillon

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – Dillon police say a citizen helped nab a suspected bank robber by following the man's car after the robbery and calling 911.

At about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a suspect entered the First Bank on Monroe Street in Dillon and demanded money, according to Captain David Lane with the Dillon Police Department. The teller gave the man the cash; he left the bank and got into a vehicle.

The suspect was followed by a citizen, who called 911. The suspect was located by law enforcement about a half-mile from the bank, near Harrison Street and Highway 301, with the assistance of the citizen, Captain Lane said.

The suspect is now at the Dillon County Detention Center, and is being charged with armed robbery. Police have not released the suspect's identity, and are not expecting any other arrests at this time.

