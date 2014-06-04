Three injured in two-car traffic accident in NMB

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) North Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Pat Dowling said that a two car traffic accident occurred Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 90 and Robert Edge Parkway.

One vehicle rolled up to five times and landed upright in a grassy area off the roadway.

Dowling says that a child, a female and a male have been transported to a hospital as trauma victims.

He says that the man had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Dowling say that there was a fourth individual involved in the accident but it is undecided if they want to receive any treatment.

