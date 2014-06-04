Processed food company bringing 120 new jobs to Marion County

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A company that produces military rations and packages for processed foods announced that it is planning to bring 120 full-time jobs to Marion County.

SoPakCo plans to invest $3.4 million to produce a new product line and expand its Marion County operations, according to a news release from the Governor's Office. The company will begin processing and packaging a line of frozen food at its Marion County facility in Mullins, in conjunction with an international food company, for distribution to retailers throughout North America.

"We would like to offer special thanks to everyone who has assisted in making this expansion possible and would certainly be remiss not to offer a special thanks to the Marion County Economic Development Commission and the South Carolina Department of Commerce," said Lonnie Thompson, president of SoPakCo. "We are especially grateful that in these difficult economic times to be able to add approximately 120-125 new associates to our team."

The new jobs will be focused on the new product line. With the new hires, there will be over 600 employees at SoPakCo's Mullins and Bennettsville facilities.

With an unemployment rate almost double of the national average, Marion County needs those jobs.

"SoPakCo is a major employer and an important part of the economy in Marion County. With this expansion, they will employ more than 600 people in our state," Gov. Nikki Haley said. "We applaud SoPakCo and their commitment to invest $3.4 million and create more than 120 new jobs in Mullins."

Production on the new line is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2014, and new positions will be filled immediately. The company is working with readySC to create a two-week pre-employment training program.

"This is a huge line extension for us at one time. We're taking it in steps. It is truly a process," said Thompson.

The company has been producing processed foods for more than 60 years, beginning with creating meals ready to eat (MREs) for the U.S. military and the world.

For more information about the new jobs and to apply, interested applicants can visit www.sctechjobs.com or visit their local SC Works center.



