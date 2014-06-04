CMC Center for Wound Healing receives award

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Medical Center's Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine was awarded Center of Distinction Award for achieved patient satisfaction of over 92 percent and a minimum 91 percent wound healing rate within 30 median days to heal.

"We are thrilled to receive such a prestigious award and it is a testament to the care provided by our physicians and staff. The CMC Wound Healing Center will continue to heal wounds that were previously thought chronic and un-healable," said Sue Rudnicki, Program Director for CMC Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine. "It is a great resource for this community."

The Center for Healing Care offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

For more information call the Conway Medical Center at (843) 347-8347.

