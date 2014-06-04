2 arrested after deputies find meth lab in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after finding a meth lab at a home at the corner of South Botany Drive and Woodbine Avenue.

Captain Michael Nunn said deputies received a tip Wednesday morning where materials associated with the meth lab were discovered.

Upon responding to the location and being greeted by an occupant, deputies noticed a cloud of smoke and vapor in the residence, Capt. Nunn stated in a news release. The deputy left the home, and called the local fire authority and FCSO Narcotics Investigators, who responded to the scene. It was determined the smoke and vapor was from a methamphetamine cooking operation.

Michael Hicks, 32, was arrested and charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, first offense, resisting arrest, breach of peace, and threatening the life of a public official.

Shiloh Norwood, 32, was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, first offense.

Both Hicks and Norwood are being held at the Florence County Detention Center while they await a bond hearing.

