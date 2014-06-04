Banquet to honor Goodwill program participants and community partners

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Palmetto Goodwill will hold its first Shining Star Awards Banquet Wednesday, June 4, from noon - 1:30 p.m., at Marina Inn at Grande Dunes.

The banquet will recognize Goodwill program participants and community partners for their dedication to the Goodwill mission in 2013.

Goodwill serves their mission by providing career counseling, job training, and other employment related programs to people with barriers to employment.

"We are honored to recognize Goodwill program participants who have successfully completed a Goodwill program and achieved stable employment," said Robert Smith, Palmetto Goodwill CEO & President. "We were also honored to recognize our partners who have helped further Goodwill's mission of helping people achieve their full potential through the dignity and power of work!"

Goodwill Industries of Lower South Carolina is a nonprofit social service organization whose mission is to help people achieve their full potential through the dignity and power of work.

For more information about Goodwill's programs and services, please visit palmettogoodwill.org.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

