Consider This: Brad Dean Guest Commentary

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Recently our community struggled through yet another chaotic Memorial Day Weekend, arguably the worst we've ever seen. This situation is unhealthy for our community and unsafe for our residents and visitors. While it's very appropriate to demand our elected officials find a solution, some people naturally have begun to lay blame.

Consider This:

Those who blame our local law enforcement are pointing their finger in the wrong direction. The men and women who stand between us and trouble are doing everything they can to protect our community, and they do quite well the other 51 weeks out of the year. The issue is not our local law enforcement. It's a lack of law enforcement.

Atlanta experienced similar problems in the 1990s and used thousands of police officers to rid them of this event. By comparison, we have only a few hundred officers on duty.

We have a responsibility to look for solutions, but in doing so, let's not attack those who are doing all they can to protect our community. Instead, let's thank the men and women of our local law enforcement agencies for putting themselves in harm's way each and every day. And next year, let's acquire the resources to allow our laws to be enforced and end the chaos on Memorial Day weekend. Nobody would be more pleased with that than the men and women who wear the police badge.

