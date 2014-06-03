2 Hartsville men killed in car crash Tuesday

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two Hartsville men died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

Dargan Glenn Brown, 22, and Steven Damico, 62, were victims of the fatal crash, Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed. The two men were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The incident happened at around 5:06 p.m. at the intersection of New Market Road and West Old Camden Road in Hartsville.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT Team.

