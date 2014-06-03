Crews fight kitchen fire at Little Pigs BBQ - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crews fight kitchen fire at Little Pigs BBQ

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Flames ignited at Little Pigs BBQ restaurant on Tuesday evening.

Fire crews worked to put out a kitchen fire at the restaurant, Horry County Fire Chief Brian VanAernam confirmed.

The restaurant is located at 3901 Dick Pond Road.

Crews had the fire under control by 9:20 p.m., according to VanAernam.

No injuries were reported.

